Yep. There are still pride events up and down the country. Find out which ones are nearest you with our handy pride guide to UK Prides.

According to THE PRIDE SHOP’s ultimate pride diary, there are at least 5 prides this coming weekend,16th/17th September, including a transgender pride in Northern Ireland.

Advertisements

The Channel Islands, Teignmouth in Devon, Whitehaven in Cumbria, and Wolds in Yorkshire will be celebrating their LGBTQ+ community with pride events taking place this weekend.

When was the first pride in the UK?

The first Pride event in the UK, known as the UK’s first official Gay Pride Rally, took place in London on July 1, 1972.

The event, organized by the Gay Liberation Front, saw around 2,000 participants marching from Trafalgar Square to Hyde Park. It was a significant milestone in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and marked the beginning of an annual tradition of Pride celebrations in the UK.

Advertisements

Since then, Pride events have grown in size, visibility, and importance, spreading to various cities and regions across the country. At last count, there were over 170 prides in the UK. The UK boasts two of the largest prides events in the world in London and Brighton.

Advertisements

Why do we still have pride?

Pride events continue to be important for several reasons:

Celebration of Identity: Pride events are an opportunity for LGBTQ+ individuals to celebrate their identities, express their true selves, and feel a sense of belonging. These events provide a safe and supportive environment where people can come together and embrace their authentic selves without fear of judgment or discrimination. Visibility and Representation: Pride events help to increase visibility and representation of the LGBTQ+ community, both within society and in the media. By being visible and vocal about their existence and rights, LGBTQ+ individuals and allies can challenge stereotypes, break down stigma, and promote acceptance and understanding. Advocacy and Activism: Pride events serve as platforms for advocacy and activism, allowing the LGBTQ+ community to raise awareness about the issues they face and work towards positive change. Through marches, protests, speeches, and workshops, Pride events amplify important social and political messages, pushing for equality, justice, and LGBTQ+ rights. Community Building: Pride events foster a sense of community and solidarity among LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. They provide spaces where people can connect, network, and build supportive relationships. These events often feature community organizations, resources, and services that contribute to the overall well-being and empowerment of the LGBTQ+ community. Historical Significance: Pride events commemorate the history and progress of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. They serve as reminders of the struggles and achievements of those who came before, honoring their legacy and paving the way for future generations. Pride events acknowledge the ongoing fight for equality and the work that still needs to be done.

Advertisements

What can you expect from a Pride in the UK?

Advertisements

Attending a Pride event is a unique and vibrant experience that offers a wide range of activities and celebrations. While each Pride event may have its own distinct features, here are some common elements you can expect:

LGBTQ+ Parades or March: Pride events often kick off with a colourful parade or march, where participants walk, dance, and celebrate through the streets. The parade showcases a diverse range of LGBTQ+ individuals, community organizations, allies, and floats representing different causes.

Festivities and Entertainment: Pride events typically include live performances, music concerts, drag shows, dance parties, and other forms of entertainment. You can expect a lively and celebratory atmosphere, with a variety of artists, performers, and DJs taking the stage. Community Engagement: Pride is an opportunity for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies to come together and engage with community organizations, advocacy groups, and supportive businesses. You’ll find booths, stalls, and information centres where you can learn about resources, support networks, and activism opportunities. Pride Merchandise: Pride events often feature vendors and stalls selling a wide range of merchandise, including rainbow flags, clothing, accessories, pins, stickers, and various LGBTQ+ pride-themed items. It’s a chance to show your support and purchase items that represent your identity and pride. Workshops and Panel Discussions: Many Pride events also host educational workshops, panel discussions, and speaker sessions covering various LGBTQ+ topics, such as activism, health and wellness, legal rights, and social issues. These provide opportunities for learning, dialogue, and community empowerment. Visibility and Expression: Pride events are known for their acceptance and celebration of diverse identities. Attendees often express themselves through colourful costumes, unique fashion, body art, and creative displays of individuality. Pride is a space where people feel free to be themselves without judgment. Inclusive Environment: Pride events strive to create a safe and inclusive environment for all attendees. They promote acceptance, respect, and equality for LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies. You can expect a supportive atmosphere where you can celebrate, connect, and feel a sense of belonging.

About the author: TheGayUK Team The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

