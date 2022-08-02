GHOSTING | What is it and why does it happen?

This sh*t hurts, so why the f*ck do guys do it? And are the gays guilty of doing it more?

In a world where there’s an acronym or term for everything, Ghosting is where a guy you’ve been chatting to on an app, or even have hooked up with, simply doesn’t return your messages or calls. Not even a tag…

That’s right, you’ve put in the time, even gone to dinner and then, without explanation he’s gone into the night, like a ghost. Never to be heard of again.

Bastard.

Why does ghosting happen?

There could be a number of reasons why a guy might suddenly stop messaging you. Perhaps he wasn’t totally up front with you about his personal circumstances, he could be married or in another relationship.

It could be something you said that really offended him or it could be that he said something that totally embarrassed him, and he’s too ashamed to speak to you again.

Where can ghosting happen?

The crazy thing about ghosting is that it can happen IRL and virtually. You can be ghosted on dating apps or on social media. On Grindr, we’ve found that ghosting is quite common. In a recent survey, we found that 88% of Grindr users had said that they had been ghosted on the app.

If he’s gone off social media or his dating profile is no longer active, then something even more final could have happened. The problem is that you’ll never know.

The best thing is to be happy for the time you had together and move on. Don’t live in the past, look to the future.

Is Ghosting the same thing as Zombie-ing?

Although they are linked, Ghosting and Zombie-ing are different. Zombie-ing is where your ghost, the one that you thought you’d never hear from again, suddenly comes back to life and starts wanting to hang out again. Let’s face it Zombie’s and Ghosts should be ignored and your attention should be focused on the land of the living.