Demi Lovato is using She/Her pronouns again

The singer, Demi Lovato has spoken about how she’s gone back to She/Her pronouns after a year of using the Non Binary terms, They/Them.
Speaking to the Spout Podcast, she said,
“I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced and my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman,”
Lovato told host Tamara Dhia. “I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about. For me, it’s just about, like, feeling human at your core.”
However, it appears Lovato has been “feeling more feminine” recently, hence the return of she/her pronouns. She/Her pronouns were added to her/their Instagram recently.
She went on to say, “But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it’s just all about respect”
Yes! It’s all about respect!