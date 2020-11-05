Is it rude to double dip?

For many, double penetration is the stuff of fantasy. Simply put Double Penetration, in a gay sex context is the insertion of two penises into one guy’s hole. It usually requires at least three of you, but it can be done with just the two of you if you have a dildo (or even one of you, yes there are double penetration dildos).

What you need to know is DP takes time and patience, so if you’re really up for trying double penetration, here’s how to go about it.

Before we start it’s probably fair to say, that there will be some guys, who just won’t be able to do it, from a bottoming point of view and if you feel too much pain, or it just doesn’t feel right then stop and tell your tops, to cool their jets. You don’t want to come out of this with a trip to A&E or create yourself long-lasting issues with your butthole.

If you’re a top and you want to find out the bit that involves you, click here… if you’re the bottom then read on…

The warm-up, warm-up

The warm-up starts long before your tops arrive. It all starts with the douche and getting yourself ready down there.

I’d always recommend a shower douche if you’re going for DP, or extended arse play. Usually, a normal bulb douche would be fine for anal sex, but you want to be sure. Want to know more about douching click here.

Make sure the water is luke-warm and that the pressure from your shower is low. Take your time with the experience.

Once you’re ready and cleaned out, start prepping your hole with lube and maybe a dildo or prostate massager. I start with a numbing lube.

A lube launcher is a perfect way to get the lube deep inside you, or you can coat the top of your dildo with lube and work it in your body.

What you want to do is get your ass all lube up and warmed up ready for the main event.

The warm up

This is where you start to introduce other guys and the sex has begun. Hopefully, your tops have been true gents and gotten you all open and ready with rimming, possibly some fingering and now the penetration. It’s up to you, but I’d let both of them have sex with you for as long as they want… (and feels comfortable for you) this means that when it comes to the DP your butt hole muscle will be relaxed and ready for something bigger.

The DP

There are three main positions for DP, but we’ve posted four, in case you’re basically just extra.

The Double Stuff

IMAGE: Robert Flood

The Double Stuff is where the Btm lies on top, face down on Top 1 who enters the ass first, then from behind, kneeling between Top 1 and the Btm’s legs, Top 2 then inserts his dick. Slowly! In this position, Top 2 mostly controls the action. If Top 1 or the btm moves too much, both Tops will most likely fall out.

Tip: for this position whichever Top has the largest penis should be on the bottom and enter first.

The Laidback Cowboy DP

IMAGE: Robert Flood

This time the Btm faces up and lies on his back on the stomach of Top 1, who should again enter first. Top 2 then put his penis and because of his position gets the best view, but also, again gets to control the thrusting action more.

Tip: If your Btm is a heavier guy, then he’ll need to support his weight with his elbows or hands, meaning that both his hands will be occupied, so Top 2 can always jerk him off

The King Of Clubs

IMAGE: Robert Flood

The King Of Club DP position is where the two Tops lie opposite each other with their butts, balls and penises meeting in the middle. Their legs outstretched past the shoulders of the other top. The two top’s legs will cross each at around the knee. The tops’ penises should meet in the middle and essentially create one dick for the Btm to lower himself on to. The Btm will need some good upper body strength for this as he lowers himself down and steadies himself on top of the two tops. However, this is the position where the Btm has most of the control over thrusting and how deep the penetration is.

Tip: Because this is essentially creating one large penis for the Btm to sit on it can actually be harder to do. First, a lot of foreplay and fucking needs to happen before you attempt this to really relax the muscles. You could also try raising one of the Top’s hips up with a pillow under the butt, making his penis stand higher than the other, meaning the Btm can insert one, then the other.

The Frogs Legs

IMAGE: Robert Flood

Now this position requires quite a bit of flexibility from all concerned but has 10/10 marks for views for all and well, just the feeling of achievement alone. It’s almost the exact reverse of the King of Clubs DP.

The Btm lays on his back, with his butt in the air and his legs towards his chest or shoulders. Both Tops face away from each other, butts touching, whilst squatting over the Btm and straddling one of the Btm’s legs, creating a crisscross or the look of frog’s legs. Then pointing their dick’s down, enter the Btm. The fun thing about this position is that both Tops can control the trusting and slipping out is less of an issue.

Tip: This position needs the Tops to have some flexibility in their dicks to be able to bend downwards. The Btm’s back can be supported with a pillow under his lower back or butt.

Remember

If it hurts, there’s bloody or you’ve just had enough, say STOP. End it when you need to. The ass is a delicate area. The rectum’s lining is quite thin and too much trauma will damage it. This is not the time to just power through the pain, you could be causing damage.

The key is to relax, a little discomfort might happen, but the more you can chill and relax, the better it will become… and I promise it’s like nothing you’ve felt before (for tops and btms!).

Images by Robert Flood, inspired by scenes from Lucas Film and TimTales

