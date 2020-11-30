We counted every one of them!

Despite the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, The world-famous Naked Rugby Players return with a new calendar The Naked Rugby Players – Unseen Bits for 2021 and is one of our favourite LGBT+ Calendars. Best of al it features never seen before images!

Speaking about the changes the calendar had to make during 2020, principal photographer Monty McKinnen told us, “It sadly turned out to be impossible to shoot 6 rugby teams during 2020 as the pandemic raged through our communities and everyone kept at social distances”

“Despite this, we’ve rummaged through the thousands of images from our past shoots to bring fans of the calendar never before seen pictures, from 12 teams across the UK.”

84 Naked Rugby Players

The Naked Rugby Players Calendar 2021 – Unseen Bits features 84 players from twelve Inclusive Rugby teams from across the UK.

Once again the calendar has teamed up with the Balls To Cancer charity to bring awareness of male cancers and features a monthly reminder to check ourselves for any unusual signs.

The calendar is available from TheNakedRugbyPlayes.com, TackleMag.co.uk, TheGayShop.co.uk and Amazon.

