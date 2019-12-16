Instagram really has a problem with its double standards on nudity

The picture-sharing platform, Instagram, has allowed numerous stars, like Lizzo and Kim Kardashian to upload completely nude pictures while gay porn stars and LGBT+ body-positive organisations have their pictures removed and accounts cancelled.

There seems to be one rule for some and another for everyone else. Over the years we’ve reported countless times where Instagram and Facebook (which owns Instagram) have deleted, cancelled or suspended pictures and people it deems to break its community guidelines.

However, in the latest show of its double standards, between some famous women (such as Kim Kardashian) and LGBT+ folx, Instagram has allowed nude pictures, taken by singer Lizzo to remain on its service.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5i2Rl7hAoQ/

The pictures which were uploaded on the 1st of December have garnered over 1 million likes on the social media platform with thousands and thousands of comments.

Instagram recently came under fire after it deleted a picture featuring a wet – but (semi) clothed Jason Derulo, with a peen outline. He was wearing underwear… no nudity at all.

Earlier this year porn star Brent Everett hit out at Instagram after it removed a picture of him in the nude and a report that we ran on the removal of said picture had THEGAYUK’s official Facebook page’s moderators banned from the platform for 30 days.

In 2018 the gay pin-up magazine, Meat, had its account suspended and deleted numerous times. Despite this Kim Kardashian, has posted naked pictures including a full-frontal to her heart’s content – gaining millions of likes, without being deleted by the social giant.

The news team for THEGAYUK.

