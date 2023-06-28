Who is Adore Delano?

Adore Delano is the stage name of Daniel Anthony Noriega, an American drag queen, singer, and television personality. Adore Delano gained recognition by participating in the reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in its sixth season, which aired in 2014. Adore Delano finished as a runner-up on the show and quickly became a fan favorite due to her charismatic personality and unique style.

After the show, Adore Delano released several successful music albums, blending pop and punk rock influences. Her debut studio album, “Till Death Do Us Party,” was released in 2014 and reached number three on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Adore Delano has since released additional albums, including “After Party” in 2016 and “Whatever” in 2017.

Adore Delano’s music career has been well-received, and she has toured extensively, performing her original songs and drag performances around the world. Her artistic style combines elements of drag, punk rock, and pop culture references, making her a unique and influential figure in the drag community.

Advertisements

About the author: TheGayUK Team The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

