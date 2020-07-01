"I will be the most pro-equality president in our nation’s history"

As the Trump administration dials back LGBT+ protections and rights, Presidential hopeful, Joe Biden makes a solemn promise to LGBT+ people in the US as Pride Month draws to a close.

Taking to social media on the last day of Pride Month, Joe Biden wrote how, if he is elected president in the forthcoming elections, he will be the “most pro-equality president” in the nation’s history.

“LGBTQ+ rights are human rights”

He affirmed his stance on LGBT+ rights by adding, “LGBTQ+ rights are human rights, and we can’t rest until everyone is treated with dignity and respect under the law.”

On the final day of #PrideMonth, here’s my promise to you: If I have the honor of being elected, I will be the most pro-equality president in our nation’s history. LGBTQ+ rights are human rights — and we can't rest until everyone is treated with dignity and respect under the law. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 30, 2020

His statement is in stark contrast to the actions of President Trump’s administration, which has, from his first week, removed support and visibility for LGBT+ people in the United States.

In his most recent actions against LGBT+ people, his administration removed healthcare protections for LGBT+ people that prohibit discrimination based on gender identity, which announced on the anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre, which killed 49 LGBT+ people in 2016.

