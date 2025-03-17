We're so done with the hours and hours of searching.

Does it ever feel like you actually run out of stuff to watch on Netflix?

Trouble is, Netflix can feel like a bit of an iceberg, only a fraction of the available content is easy to find right there on the front page. The rest, the hidden 90 per cent, can feel like a taunting and neverending task of endless searching.

Strangely enough using Netflix.com can be easier to find the content you’re looking for, rather than Fire TV or the dreaded Apple TV.

Weirdly depending on what device you’re using, searching Netflix for that next great find can either simple or an hours worth of wasted time. We’ve used a number of devices ranging from the simplest (iPad) to the mediocre (Fire TV) to the downright unstable (Apple TV gen 2) .

For the record, using Netflix’s website to find content is always much easier. So you might want log in there first using your laptop or iPad find something that looks good then go back to your browsing device and use the search to manually type in the title.

Luckily Netflix has tagged all of its content quite well and we’re happy to report that gay content has been divided into sub-genres to help you get the exact kind of content you’re in the mood for.

Whether you’re looking for a great LGBT documentary, like The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson or a gay love movie, like Alex Strangelove Netflix does have you covered.

So what are these secret links? Well, all gay films can be found on genre link 5977, while TV shows can be found on link 65263. If you were looking for a foreign language LGBT+ film you’d be able to find the full list of content on link 8243.

Here’s all the links to get you to exactly what you’re looking for

Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)

Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies (3329)

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)

Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)

Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)

There you have it…