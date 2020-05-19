A woman in the United States is suing gay people for being gay.

A 66-year-old Christian woman in Nebraska, US, is planning on taking all gay people to court to try and determine whether homosexuality is a sin.

Time.com is reporting that Sylvia Driskell, 66, who describes herself as an ambassador of “God, And His, Son Jesus Christ [sic]” is embarking on a legal challenge called “Driskell v. Homosexuals“, oh and she’s using just the bible and the Webster’s Dictionary as her only information source.

In her seven page petition to the court she writes,

“I never thought that I would see a day in which our great nation or our own great state of Nebraska would become so compliant to the complicity of some people[’s] lewd behavior,”

She also states, “that homosexuality is a sin and that they the homosexuals know it is a sin to live a life of homosexuality. Why else would they have been hiding in the closet.”

According to the report Driskell will be serving as her own legal counsel.

Yep. 2020 people. 2020.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

