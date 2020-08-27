He's just give the people what he wants

Actor Garrett Clayton apparently believes in giving the people what they want… and it has to be said, we love a giver.

The King Cobra star has been using his Instagram page to show off his dance moves of late, and when asked by an eager fan to do the WAP dance, made famous by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Garrett was only too happy to oblige.

Fans were quick to claim the performance as “iconic” and quite a few wrote that they had been waiting for the actor to post a video for this song.

