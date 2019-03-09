Gayly Deal FAQ

Who is GaylyDeals.com run by?

Gaylydeals.com is a brand of Diverse Retailing. We’re the team behind THEGAYSHOP.co.uk, THE GAY UK, The Pride Shop, Nowtso.com and The Naked Rugby Players. The offers that are available on the GaylyDeals.com website will direct to one of these brands.

We are a company registered in England and Wales at 17 Wiverton Road, Nottingham, NG7 6NQ.

By placing an order with us you are bound by these terms and conditions.

Everything to do with delivery

Prices do not include shipping, this will be included at checkout. We use standard Royal Mail 48 unless stated. Royal Mail aims to get your purchases to you within two working days from the time it leaves our warehouse. However, you should allow 7 working days for your products to reach you.

We ship from our location every day from 12.00. Any orders received after this time will be sent out the next working day.

Royal Mail does not offer tracked service on its 48 service. So, unfortunately, we’re unable to provide a tracking code. If your order isn’t with you within five working days please reach out to us via our customer service page.

If other delivery options are available, terms will be available on the checkout page.

For shipping costs click here.

How many of each item sold on GaylyDeals.com is available?

Generally speaking, we allow between 20 and 50 of each item, but each listing will describe how many products are available. All items are sold on a first-come served basis. If we are unable to allocate you a product, you will be offered an equivalent or have your money returned in full, within 7 working days.

How many of one item can I order?

Check the listing. Usually, it’s one to three items per household/address. Each listing will specify how many items can be ordered by one person.

How do I return an item?

For unwanted products

You have 14 days from the time you receive your product to return your item and terminating your contract with us unless the product does not have cancellation rights. In the case where items in your order (more than one product) are shipped at different times the cooling-off period is 14 days from when you received the last item.

Your purchases MUST be returned to us within 14 days after notifying us that you wish to make a return.

You are responsible for the shipping and packaging costs when you wish to return an item.

Unwanted products must be sent back in an unused and excellent condition. Please ensure that you package the product securely in order that the product doesn’t get damaged on its transit back to us.

If the product is found to have been used beyond reasonable inspection by yourself (trying it on to see if it fits is okay) or damaged by the time it is returned to our location we may reject a refund.

For Defected, broken or faulty products.

Please check each item carefully when you receive your package from us. If the product is defective or faulty or the product is not what you ordered, you have the right to return the product.

Please get in touch with us as soon as possible so that we can rectify the issue. You can reach us by clicking here.

Items returned to us will be inspected at our warehouse. If we detect the fault or the item does not match your order we will process your refund within 14 working days from receipt of the goods at our warehouse.

Products that have been misused, mistreated or changed will not be eligible for refunds.

How Do I return a product?

Firstly log onto our customer service hub over at www.diverseretailing.com/customerhub and fill out the form. Make sure you have your invoice or receipt with you.

You will find all details on how to return items on that page.

Specific returns policys per category

Bedding, linens and towels. We can not access returns on any opened bedding, linens or towels for hygiene reasons.

Jewellery. We can not accept returns on items which require a piercing such as earings, noserings or bellybutton piercings for hygiene reasons.

Food, Drink and perishables. We cannot accept returns on perishable items including food, beverages, fresh flowers. etc.

Clothes, Shoes and other wearables. All wearables must be returned unused and in a resaleable condition. If items appear to be worn upon our inspection we cannot accept as a return. We cannot, for hygiene reasons accept returns on certain types of clothing, including underwear and swimwear.

Health and Beauty. For hygiene reasons, we cannot accept returns if seals or packaging has been broken.

Toys and insertables. for hygiene reasons, we cannot accept returns for items that have been opened.

Furniture and Outdoor items. We cannot accept returns of self-assembly items that have been fully or partially assembled. We are unable to accept returns on items that simply don’t fit in your home. To this end, we supply all needed measurements on our listings.

Books. Can be returned providing they are in a resaleable condition.

CD, DVD and software. Can not be returned if the wrapping has been broken.

Periodals and Magazines. Can not be returned.

Electronics. Please ensure that you wipe all data off electronics before returning. We are not responsible for data found or contained on any returned device.

Failure to comply with the above terms and policy could result in our right to refuse returns or to charge you fees and expenses in order to compensate for loss of product.