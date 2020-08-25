Mop up needed

It’s an awkward one, but how clean are your towels? Have you ever held them up to the light to see exactly how clean they are? If they’re white, you might be surprised to see a yellowy splodge if you’ve ever used it to mop up cum.

It’s pretty standard that after your man mayo explosion to reach for a towel or maybe a piece of clothing to clean up that spillage. However, if you don’t wash the item properly it will leave a nasty off-white stain, which is particularly easy to spot on white clothes or towels.

How to get body fluids off clothing and towels

You might be tempted to stick the item on a hot wash and pile in the washing powder, but actually that’s the wrong thing to do.

The best way to deal with semen, which is essentially a protein stain, is to wash at a low temperature, even just the cold wash, which is also great for using less electricity! If you want to make sure that your whites stay perfectly white, you could also add a capful of bleach.

Hot water is just going to bake that stain in. Same if you also iron the item. Actually that the same for most of your bodies secretions, including sweat and blood, until the stain has completely gone, keep heat away.

You can use washing powder, ones that work best are ones that have enzymes in them (like bio) – although watch out because some people can have a skin reaction on biological washing powder.

