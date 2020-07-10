The Modern Family star and his husband have just welcomed their first child into the world.

The 44-year-old actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita (34) confirmed that they have become fathers to a child they have called, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

“The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three,” Ferguson’s representative told People.

Jesse and Justin got married way back in 2013 in Manhattan.

Beckett was born on the 7th July.

Advertisements

Congrats!

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...