Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

CREDIT: (C) Stock-Editorial-Photography | Depositphotos

The Modern Family star and his husband have just welcomed their first child into the world.

The 44-year-old actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita (34) confirmed that they have become fathers to a child they have called, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

http://gty.im/1210668988

“The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three,” Ferguson’s representative told People

Jesse and Justin got married way back in 2013 in Manhattan.

Beckett was born on the 7th July.

Advertisements

Congrats!