The Modern Family star and his husband have just welcomed their first child into the world.
The 44-year-old actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita (34) confirmed that they have become fathers to a child they have called, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.http://gty.im/1210668988
“The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three,” Ferguson’s representative told People.
Jesse and Justin got married way back in 2013 in Manhattan.
Beckett was born on the 7th July.
Congrats!