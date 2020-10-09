You're a minxy lot aren't you...

What do a Catholic church in Vienna, the seat of a snowmobile and an army dorm with 12 sleeping men in it? Well apparently, they are just some of the places gay men we asked have done the deed…

So we asked our readers where the most outrageous place they had ever had sex – and well, they didn’t hold back!

Spooky sex

What if the spooks are what you need to get your rocks off?

An old vacant terrace house in New House in Newtown Sydney. It was half falling down and had no stairs so we had to climb the building to get to the second floor and it was night time and super dangerous. Very haunted looking and dusty as all hell! – Davey

An Audience?

Some people just need an audience when they perform…

The former Commercial Union building in the city of London little realising until after the event, that about 30 in the next office block were looking. So I did a bow to the onlookers. Seeing as I was a dispatch rider at the time and it wouldn’t be me, having to face the everyday office workers the next day – Adam

Overlooking Myers Park in Auckland from the 8th floor balcony of the Amora hotel…. Was great.. – Steve

On an airport commuter bus in South Korea, the bus was nearly full. I went to the airport to meet my ex who had been away for about three weeks. I couldn’t wait until we got home. We sat at the back of the bus. Never been so discreet in my life – Steve

Army barracks … in a room of 12 sleeping men, all were asleep … well maybe lol who knows – Ian

Beach Bums

The beach is a popular place to get some sex done.

Weymouth beach all night just got back onboard at 0730 in the morning . What a night – Tony

On rock face of The Roaches over looking the road – Chris

A religious experience

Oh lord…

Bell tower of a Catholic church in Vienna – John

On the altar after midnight mass – Andy

In a Catholic Church – Rene

In a Bishop’s house, Well he was paying 😉 (this was when I was much younger of course) – Lee

Star-studded

Bonus points for Madge mention.

Backstage at a Madonna Concert – Charlie

Public places

The rush of the unexpected…

In an exhibit at the transport museum in Covent Garden – Andrew

In a flower bed in front of a police station in Staines, Middlesex – Doug

In a photo booth, he sat on the stool, I sat on him – Simon

Just plain weird

But bravo!

On the back of a snowmobile in the Arctic! The ignition was off but the machine was swayin’ – Matthew

Up a tree, Me and bf decided to climb a tree in local park, climbed up to wide branch, wide enough to get down and dirty. (The) only splinter was his excuse for his manhood – Stevan

