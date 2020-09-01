Something hot is being served...

Number 52 sauna in Newcastle has chosen to reopen, but it’s not quite as you’d expect.

All gay bathhouses, like many businesses across the UK, were required by the government to close at the end of March, in order to flatten the curve of Coronavirus.

Slowly parts of the UK’s economy have reopened and although some gay saunas have reopened, some remain closed.

Number 52 has done something very different.

In a Facebook post, Number 52 wrote, Number 52 is back… “Our venue has been temporarily repurposed”

Where you’d normally find plenty of naked men, milling the halls of Number 52, you’re more likely to bump into a barista!

You can now get a coffee in the steam room – minus the steam of course.

Advertisements

-Advert-

They explained,

“Number 52 will be reopening Sunday 30th August from 3pm until the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday

“Our venue has been responsibly adjusted in accordance with current government guidelines. We have installed seating throughout, adapting the venue into a Cafe & Bar.

“We’ve got alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, teas, coffees and we’ll also be serving food and snacks. Take this opportunity to see Number 52 in a different way.

“Admission is temporarily free as we are operating as a Cafe & Bar. Everyone is welcome, pop on down and have a drink.”

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

