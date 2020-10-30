QC Jo Maugham, director of the Good Law Project has said that they believe that the BBC’s conduct is “unlawful and discriminatory” after a backlash over its policies and guidelines on what events some of its staff members can and cannot attend, with or without permission from the corporation.

Guidelines published on Thursday said BBC News and current affairs employees shouldn’t attend marches about “controversial issues”.

The @GoodLawProject believes the BBC's conduct is unlawful and discriminatory. We have instructed leading and junior Counsel and intend to send a formal pre-action protocol letter to the BBC next week. https://t.co/dv3BO0R1Cp — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) October 30, 2020

Maugham stated that the GLP had “instructed leading and junior Counsel and intend to send a formal pre-action protocol letter”

The Good Law Project has also asked to hear from LGBT+ employees and people who are from Black and Ethnic minorities of the corporation who would like to join their challenge.

In the meantime, we would like to hear from further LGBT+ employees of the BBC who might like to join this challenge. You can contact us at legal@goodlawproject.org. — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) October 30, 2020

We would also like to hear from further BAME employees of the BBC who understand themselves to have been told they cannot attend anti-racist demonstrations. You can contact us at legal@goodlawproject.org. — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) October 30, 2020

The BBC’s Director General, Tim Davie, who was once a councillor for the Conservative Party in Hammersmith in 1993 and 1994, was keen to stress that BBC staffers were allowed to attend prides saying that attending Pride events and said that attending a parade was possible while staying inside the guidelines, but “due care needs to be given to the guidance and staff need to ensure that they are not seen to be taking a stand on politicised or contested issues”.

