The Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has died according to reports.

Drag performer Chi Chi DeVayne has reportedly died. She had been in hospital, being treated for pneumonia. She competed on the 8th series of the show.

It was also reported that she had been treated for kidney failure.

In 2018 DeVayne was diagnosed with scleroderma, a condition that attacks various internal organs.

RuPaul, who has left social media, did release a statement through the RuPaul Drag Race Twitter account saying,

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne,” he wrote. “I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.”

“On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers,”

An official statement from DeVayne’s family was posted to her official Instagram account, saying, “His final words to his family and fans “never give up”.

