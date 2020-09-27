With Strictly Come Dancing back on our screens, we investigate to see if anyone from the LGBT+ community has ever won the Strictly Competition.

Let’s start with the number of LGBT+ contestants that have appeared on the show. Out of the 222 contestants of the show, there has never been an out or openly LGBT+ winner of the show.

What’s even more concerning there has never been an openly transgender contestant on the show that has been running since 2004. There have also been very few openly lesbian or bisexual stars on the show.

The closest any LGBT+ contender has come to winning was Julian Clary in series three who placed third. Colin Jackson was a runner-up in his series, but he was not out at the time of his appearance in the show.

Of 222 contestants since the show’s premiere in 2004, these are the openly LGB stars of the show.

Series 1

Jason Wood was the first openly gay person to take part in the show in 2004. He was paired with Kylie Jones and was voted out in week 2. The winners of the series were Natascha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole.

Series 2

Julian Clary performed alongside Erin Boag and came third. The winners of the series were Jill Halfpenny and Darren Bennett Cole.

Series 3

Colin Jackson appeared in the third season, however, he was not openly gay at that time. He came second in the competition. The winners of the series were Darren Gough and Lilia Kopylova.

Series 9

Russell Grant danced with Flavia Cacace and was booted in week 8. The winners of the series were Harry Judd and Aliona Vilani.

Series 12

Scott Mills was paired with Joanne Clifton and was voted out in week 6. The winners of the series were Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev.

Advertisements

-Advert-

Series 14

Will Young appeared in the show and danced with Karen Clifton until he with withdrew in week 3.

Judge Rinder danced alongside Oksana Platero and was voted out in week 11. The winners of the series were Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton.

Series 15

Rev Richard Coles danced with Dianne Buswell and was voted out in week 3.

Susan Calman danced with Kevin Clifton and was voted out in week 10. The winners of the series were Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.

Series 16

Dr Ranj Singh danced opposite Janette Manrara

Series 17

There were no openly LGBT+ participants in Series 17.

Series 18

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

