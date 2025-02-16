Camden’s beloved pub scene might be getting its sparkle back

The Black Cap, one of Camden’s most iconic LGBT venues, has been closed for years, but there are fresh whispers of a fabulous comeback.

Victory in Sight: The Black Cap’s Comeback is More Fabulous Than Ever!

It’s been a decade-long saga, but victory is finally within reach for campaigners who’ve fought tooth and nail to revive Camden’s legendary LGBTQ+ pub and cabaret venue, The Black Cap. Plans have been submitted for a revamped venue that promises all the glitz and glam we’ve been waiting for—and then some.

What’s the Plan?

The new proposal, lodged at Camden Town Hall, outlines a vision for a refreshed LGBTQ+ bar, cabaret performance space, and even a bed and breakfast. (Yes, now you can sleep where the magic happens!)

The pub, which closed in 2015, has been at the heart of a nine-year campaign—complete with weekly vigils on the pavement. Imagine dedicated locals standing guard, rain or shine, determined to bring back their beloved boozer. Now that’s commitment!

The Black Cap’s Legacy of Fabulousness

For over six decades, The Black Cap’s stage was the place to be for cabaret acts. Even the legendary Paul O’Grady honed his iconic Lily Savage act there and was a longtime supporter of the campaign to reopen. (Paul’s wig probably still haunts the place in spirit.)

Performer and activist Alex Green couldn’t be more thrilled. “Finally, we can say we’re optimistic, and the owners are really excited,” he said. “It’s been a massive win to have everyone sitting around the table with the same goal—to get The Black Cap back the way it should be.”

Green reminisced about the pub’s unique vibe. “It felt like a social club—a place for birthdays, weddings, funerals, New Year’s Eve. It was the least pretentious gay pub in the world. You could even invite non-LGBTQ friends, and they’d feel welcome.”

The Grand (and Fabulous) Comeback

According to the plans, regulars will feel right at home with a few improvements:

Upper floors: Staff quarters and B&B-style rooms so cabaret stars can stay the night. (No more schlepping back in full drag at 2 a.m.!)

Staff quarters and B&B-style rooms so cabaret stars can stay the night. (No more schlepping back in full drag at 2 a.m.!) Ground floor: A revamped performance space with new staging, décor, toilets, and dressing rooms.

A revamped performance space with new staging, décor, toilets, and dressing rooms. First floor: The bar named after legendary cabaret star Mrs. Shufflewick will stay, with access to a sun terrace for those glamorous post-show drinks. There’ll even be a kitchen for proper pub grub.

Jamie Johnston, who’s kept the weekly vigil going for nine years, is cautiously optimistic. “It’s a positive development, and I hope the plans get a good public response.”

A Decade in the Making

The pub originally closed after previous owners Kicking Horse failed to win permission to build flats above the venue. But thanks to the tireless efforts of Camden’s LGBTQ+ community and local supporters, The Black Cap is now poised for a dazzling revival.

So, dust off your sequins and shine those shoes—The Black Cap is ready to be fabulous once again!