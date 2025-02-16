Ryanair is Ditching Destinations Because Who Likes Paying Taxes Anyway?

We all love that smug feeling of snagging a last-minute flight for the cost of a fancy coffee. But if you’re dreaming of sunbathing in Spain or nibbling croissants in France on a budget, Ryanair has a little plot twist for you. They’re cutting a bunch of routes faster than you can say “Bargain Bucket Airlines.”

Why? Well according to The Mirror, To avoid paying European taxes and airport fees. Because, let’s be honest, Ryanair’s business model doesn’t leave much wiggle room for “luxuries” like extra costs.

Spain: Hasta Luego, Cheap Seats

Spain, the beloved land of tapas and accidental sunburns, is taking a big hit. Ryanair plans to chop summer 2025 air traffic here by a hefty 18 per cent. Translation: roughly 800,000 fewer bums on seats and 12 entire routes saying “adiós.”

Bye-bye, flights to Jerez and Valladolid, and one airport in Santiago will also disappear. Plus, cities like Vigo, Zaragoza, Asturias, and Santander will see traffic cuts. Expect a lot of confused tourists clutching beach towels at random Spanish bus stations.

Italy: Arrivederci, Aircraft

Over in Rome, Ryanair is pulling one of its planes from Fiumicino airport. The Italian government must be shaking its fists in frustration, or maybe just enjoying another espresso.

Denmark and France: Route Reductions Ahoy!

All flights from London Stansted to Aalborg in Denmark are getting the axe. Meanwhile, French and Austrian routes are also hanging by a thread. Apparently, Ryanair has had it with their aviation taxes.

What’s a Budget Traveler to Do?

If your budget escape to Europe is suddenly feeling more “mission impossible,” fear not. You could book with another airline—or embrace your inner train enthusiast! Sleeper train services are set to make a big splash in 2025. Nothing screams “adventure” like bunk beds and lukewarm sandwiches.

So, Ryanair may be flying less, but your options for quirky travel stories are wide open. Happy (tax-dodging) travels!