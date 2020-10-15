The Tier system rules seem to be very conflicting

The owner of the G-A-Y brand, Jeremy Joseph, has perfectly laid out why the new “tier” system that Boris Johnson’s government has imposed to tackle the increasing number of positive coronavirus test results is so confusing. The new system leads to many questions about who exactly is responsible for policing it.

As London is to follow a number of places around the UK into “Tier 2” this weekend, – the “High” tier, the hospitality sector once again finds itself at a loss for answers from the Government. There are three tiers, Medium, High and Very High. As it stands the only major city that is in the “Very High” tier” is Liverpool.

Under the “High” tier rules, according to the Government website,

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

People must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space.

People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or to plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.

Taking to social media, Jeremy Joseph explained why the new tier system was confusing.

“I’m So Confused, just done an interview about London going into Tier 2 & don’t know any of the answers

“The legislation refers to people not participating in gatherings which consists of two or more persons indoors, which would suggests two people from different households (one from each) can meet indoors. So can you meet in with one person in a different household?

“Tier 2 is no indoor mixing between households (including in bars). So who is responsible that households are not mixing, is it the venue or the households. How does a venue manage this?

“Does The Social Bubble Still exist? How does a venue know who is in each other Social Bubble?

To cap off his statement, Jeremy reminded readers that he was still awaiting answers from the Government about why the 10 PM curfew had been introduced, when there was no scientific data, readily available to back up their policy.

He added, “I would ask someone from Government, but they still haven’t answered the reasoning behind 10 pm Curfew.

