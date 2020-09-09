Boxing Champ turned forthcoming Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams has confirmed that she’s actually lesbian, not bisexual as widely reported.

Taking to social media the champ uploaded a video in which she clarifed her sexuality.

I’m lesbian not bi, just saying 😅 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/1FBIuAd4fK — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) September 6, 2020

She previously ID’d as bisexual when she came out to her family at the age of 15.

Earlier this month Nicola made headlines after it was announced by the BBC that she would form one half of the first-ever same-sex competing couple on the flagship show.

