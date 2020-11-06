Not that we're into name calling... but does Anderson Cooper have a point?

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper said that Donald Trump was like “an obese turtle on its back flailing in the hot Sun” after the 45th President of the US threatened legal action over the hotly contested Presidential election.

The comment came after the 45th held a press conference at the White House to claim that the Democrats were stealing the election with voter fraud, a claim that has not been proved.

As it currently stands the Democrats and former Vice President, Joe Biden are ahead, with 264 electoral college votes, while Trump has 214. The next President of the US must have 270 votes to claim overall victory.

There are still five states yet to declare.

“Sad and it is truly pathetic”

After the press conference, Cooper said, “I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from the president of the United States and I think, as Jake [Tapper] said, it’s sad and it is truly pathetic and, of course, it’ll go through the courts, but you’ll notice the president did not have any evidence presented at all, nothing, no real actual evidence of any kind of fraud”.

“That is the president of the United States, that is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot Sun realising his time is over.

Advertisements

“But he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everyone down with him, including this country.”

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

You Might Like

Advertisements