Short spikes and wet look leather is A LOOK

Back in the 00s, short spikes, frosted tips and wet leather was a look, in fact, THE look.

Andrew Hayden-Smith, Hollyoaks‘ DC Armstrong has posted the throwback to end all throwbacks from the early noughties, and despite the fact that he wasn’t in a boyband back then, he really should have been – even if he was just the pretty one that never actually sung.

For those of you who don’t know how Andrew made his start, it was in the BBC kids’ show, Byker Grove in which he starred as Ben Carter between 1995 and 2003.

Andrew revealed that the picture was taken when he was just 16, by then already a teenage heartthrob to millions across the UK.

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough, with many mentioning that he hadn’t actually aged a day. One even joked that Andrew seemed to be serving up some real Victoria Beckham vibes from the early 00s (remember her duet with Dane Bowers?!)

