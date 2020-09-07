A man has been arrested following a stabbing incident that left one man dead and seven others injured.

According to a police report, The suspect was detained at an address in Selly Oak at around 4 am.

The 27-year-old remains in police custody for questioning over the knife attacks that shocked the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first attack happened in Constitution Hill followed by further stabbings in Livery Street, Irving Street and finally Hurst Street.

How the incident unfolded

12:30 AM Police received their first call to Constitution Hill just after 12.30 am where a man received a superficial injury,

12:50 AM A further call 20 minutes later to Livery Street. A 19-year-old man was critically injured and a woman was also injured.

1.50 AM we were called to Irving Street where sadly one man lost his life and another man suffered serious injuries.

2:00 AM Ten minutes later we were called to Hurst Street where a 32-year-old woman was seriously injured and two men received lesser injuries.

“Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours”

Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, said, “Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes.

“We issued CCTV footage of the suspect and had a strong response from the public. I’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and who provided information to the investigation.

“One line of enquiry ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.

“Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues. We still need to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened who’ve not yet spoken to us, or anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents or the attacker.

“We have a hotline number and a dedicated web page where you can submit information, photos and videos.”

A Hotline has been set up for anyone with info. Please call 0800 056 0944

