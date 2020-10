Everyday through out October, the team at Warwickshire Pride are announcing their LGBT+ Icons for Black History Month in the UK.

October 3rd Munroe Bergdorf.

Today’s black LGBT+ icon is Munroe Bergdorf. Munroe is a model and activist who has walked catwalks at London and New York Fashion Week. As an activist she is outspoken on racism and transphobia. #BHM #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/IZjCdzTyii — Warwickshire Pride (@WarksPride) October 5, 2020

Today’s black LGBT+ icon is Munroe Bergdorf. Munroe is a model and activist who has walked catwalks at London and New York Fashion Week. As an activist, she is outspoken on racism and transphobia.

