One of the people to be called a paedophile by Laurence Fox on Sunday evening, has announced on social media that he has engaged the services of a lawyer to sue Laurence Fox for defamation.
Simon Blake, who is the deputy chair of one of the UK’s largest LGBT+ charities, Stonewall, said, “I detest racism. Challenging it is important to me, but I will choose my words more carefully in future. I want to be the best ally I can to people impacted by racism
“Whilst I regret the unnecessary language I used, which is not in line with the way I like to conduct myself, I feel strongly about this issue. In response Mr Fox seriously defamed me and I have instructed Mark Lewis from Patron Law to sue for defamation.”.
“Language is powerful”
In a defense of his words, Fox wrote, “Language is powerful. To accuse someone of racism without any evidence whatsoever to back up that accusation is a deep slander. It carries the same stigma and reputation destroying harm as accusing someone of paedophilia. Here endeth the lesson”.
He also added, “If the game nowadays is to throw baseless insults and accusations about, then we should all be free to participate.
Having said that, I have deleted the tweets posted yesterday, in response to being repeatedly, continuously and falsely smeared as a racist, as they just serve as a distraction to the important work that needs to be done.