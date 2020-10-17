Every day throughout October, the team at Warwickshire Pride are announcing their LGBT+ Icons for Black History Month. Today it's Storm DeLaverie

October 17th Storm DeLaverie

Storm DeLarverie is today’s black LGBT+ icon. She was an American gay civil rights activist and acclaimed butch lesbian. She spent her life as an MC, singer, bouncer, bodyguard and guardian of lesbians. She is known as the Rosa Parks of the gay community. #BHM #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/jfP4DAyfkY — Warwickshire Pride (@WarksPride) October 17, 2020

Storm DeLarverie is today’s black LGBT+ icon. She was an American gay civil rights activist and acclaimed butch lesbian. She spent her life as an MC, singer, bouncer, bodyguard and guardian of lesbians. She is known as the Rosa Parks of the gay community.

