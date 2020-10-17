Every day throughout October, the team at Warwickshire Pride are announcing their LGBT+ Icons for Black History Month. Today it's Storm DeLaverie
October 17th Storm DeLaverie
Storm DeLarverie is today’s black LGBT+ icon. She was an American gay civil rights activist and acclaimed butch lesbian. She spent her life as an MC, singer, bouncer, bodyguard and guardian of lesbians. She is known as the Rosa Parks of the gay community.
Follow Warwickshire Pride on Twitter or Facebook
Advertisements
Check out all the icons here
-Advert-