#BunsForBiden 🤣

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock and didn’t know, but there’s just a few short weeks until Americans goes to the polls to vote for the next President of the United States. Will it be another four years of Donald Trump or will it be former Vice President (under Barack Obama) Joe Biden?

Well, Todrick Hall, has made it very clear which way he’s swinging and which way he’d want his fans to vote. He caption his cheeky post #BunsForBiden and posed compltely naked to prove it.

Taking to social media, the star showed off a little skin to entice his follows to get out and vote, come election day.

He captioned the picture, “Do I have your attention? VOTE 🗳 #BunsForBiden“

Fans had a mixed reaction to the post, with some concerned that the singer’s younger fans shouldn’t have to see him naked, while others praised Todrick for taking a stance.

Advertisements

The post attracted over 187,000 likes in its first 12 hours.

Of course, celebs are always looking for ways to get their fans to engage politically, a couple of weeks ago, porn star Beaux Banks had a “cheeky” request for his fans to register to vote.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

You Might Like

-Advert-