Gay gay gay

Brighton Pride 2023 is set to feature the Black Eyed Peas and Steps as headliners for the festival, with performances scheduled for August 5 and 6.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the festival, one of the UK’s largest pride events, which will also feature performances by Zara Larsson, Jax Jones, and Melanie C.

Advertisements

In the past, the event has featured other gay icons like Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, and Dua Lipa. The parade, which will take place on August 5, will have the theme “Love, Protest and Unity” and the additional challenge, “Dare to be different.”

Tickets are available on the official website, with prices starting at £28.50 per day for Saturday or Sunday, and £48.50 for the entire weekend.

Advertisements

The festival has also introduced a low-income ticket scheme to be mindful of the cost of living crisis.

Advertisements

When is Brighton Pride 2023?

Advertisements

Brighton Pride 2023 will take place from 4 August to 7 August. The parade through the city will take place on Saturday 5 August at 11am, with a route travelling from the seafront through the city centre up to Preston Park, where the festival takes place.

Where can I get tickets for Brighton Pride?

You can get tickets for Brighton Pride 2023 on the official Brighton Pride website. Ticket prices start at £28.50 per day for Saturday or Sunday, and £48.50 for the whole weekend. The website also offers a low-income ticket scheme for those who need it.