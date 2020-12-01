The actor formerly known as Ellen Page has said that he is now to be known as Elliot Page as he comes out as transgender in an Instagram post.

The X Men, Umbrella Academy and Tales Of The City star wrote an emotional post telling fans that his pronouns were now he or they, them theirs.

In the letter posted to his Instagram account, Elliot wrote,

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he wrote.

“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” he added

Advertisements

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.”

Elliot also acknowledged the attacks and slayings of trans folx in 2020 of which there have been at least 40 reported, adding,

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Elliot’s letter to fans, was greatly received and garnered over 407,000 likes and hundreds of positive comments, one of which was from the official Umbrella Academy Instagram account, which simply said, “proud of our superhero!! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!”

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.