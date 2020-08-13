His emoji usage is on point 👉🏼👌🏾💦

We do love a euphemism here at TGUK and the Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry‘s latest post has got us stirring.

The reality star took to his Instagram account to show off his bubble butt and captioned the cheeky video: “I want you to park that Big Mack truck right in this little garage”, of course, he was making reference to the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “WAP”.

He finished off the caption with a rather naughty emoji configuration which included a finger, the OK symbol and the splash. 👉🏼👌🏾💦

In the video, the star pulls his tight jeans over his butt, before showing off the results to the camera. Within an hour the video had been played over 60,000 times and attracted a number of complimentary comments on his style and, well, booty.

The news team for THEGAYUK.

