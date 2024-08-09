At least seven prides are happening this weekend. Find out where your closest one is and how you can attend.

According to The Pride Shop, seven prides are happening this weekend and span the UK and Ireland. According to the list, prides is happening in Doncaster, Margate, Swindon & Wiltshire, Wigan and Wakefield. There are even two in Ireland, Sligo and Galway.

What’s the weather like for Pride this weekend? The UK is looking to have great weather from the weekend. Check the BBC for the latest forecast: Doncaster Galway Margate Swindon, Wakefield, Wigan.

Is pride free to attend?

Most prides in the UK are free events to attend and if the pride has a parade or a march is free to watch and take part from the sidelines, however, if you’re looking to take part in a parade some prides require you to register to march within the parade.

Why is the Pride in the UK?

Pride and Pride month stemmed from the US, and has been adopted more widely across the world, but in reality, there are many Pride months across the globe. For instance, Sydney Mardi Gras, Australia’s biggest pride takes place in February (although they do have a Pride festival in June) and here in the UK, there isn’t such thing as one month for Pride. No, the UK is quite unusual in that Pride events are spread out across most of the year.

In the US most prides happen in the month of June to coincide with the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, in the UK however things are a little more spread out with more and more county, city and town prides becoming available.

There are over 180 pride events in the UK alone and they start in Feb with the last (outside Winter Pride) in September. So Pride month in the UK is better described as Pride Half Year!

