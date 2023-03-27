Here are the US states with the most anti-LGBT+ laws…

THEGAYUK

t’s important to note that attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community can vary widely within individual states, and it’s not accurate to label an entire state as “anti-LGBTQ+.” However, some states have passed laws or have political climates that are perceived as being less supportive of LGBTQ+ rights.

That being said, there is no definitive list of the “most anti-LGBTQ+” states in the US. However, some states have been criticized for passing laws or taking actions that are perceived as discriminatory towards the LGBTQ+ community. For example, in recent years, some states have passed laws that allow businesses to refuse service to LGBTQ+ individuals on the basis of religious objections, or have attempted to restrict access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender individuals.

Some states that have been criticized for passing laws or taking actions that are perceived as discriminatory towards the LGBTQ+ community include:

  • Texas 49 bills
  • Oklahoma 35 bills
  • Missouri 34 bills
  • Iowa 29 bills
  • Tennessee 26 bills
  • Mississippi 24 bills
  • Indiana 18 bills
  • South Dakota 18 bills
  • North Dakota 17 bills
  • Kansas 12 bills

It’s worth noting that attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community can change over time, and some states that were once perceived as less supportive of LGBTQ+ rights have since passed more inclusive laws or become more accepting. Additionally, there are many individuals and organizations within these states that actively work to promote LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance.

