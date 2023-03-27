Here are the US states with the most anti-LGBT+ laws…

t’s important to note that attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community can vary widely within individual states, and it’s not accurate to label an entire state as “anti-LGBTQ+.” However, some states have passed laws or have political climates that are perceived as being less supportive of LGBTQ+ rights.

That being said, there is no definitive list of the “most anti-LGBTQ+” states in the US. However, some states have been criticized for passing laws or taking actions that are perceived as discriminatory towards the LGBTQ+ community. For example, in recent years, some states have passed laws that allow businesses to refuse service to LGBTQ+ individuals on the basis of religious objections, or have attempted to restrict access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender individuals.

Some states that have been criticized for passing laws or taking actions that are perceived as discriminatory towards the LGBTQ+ community include:

Texas 49 bills

Oklahoma 35 bills

Missouri 34 bills

Iowa 29 bills

Tennessee 26 bills

Mississippi 24 bills

Indiana 18 bills

South Dakota 18 bills

North Dakota 17 bills

Kansas 12 bills

It’s worth noting that attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community can change over time, and some states that were once perceived as less supportive of LGBTQ+ rights have since passed more inclusive laws or become more accepting. Additionally, there are many individuals and organizations within these states that actively work to promote LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance.