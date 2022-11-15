It’s cold outside, which means Cuffing Season is upon us

As the nights draw in a brand new Cuffing Season is upon us, but what exactly is “Cuffing Season”

Cold days – Check, Dark Afternoons – Check, Rainy Weather – Check, Mariah Carey has come out of her annual retirement – Check. It can only mean one thing. The big C word is upon us. Nope not Christmas but Cuffing Season.

Cuffing season; refers to the winter months, when people who are usually happily single start to seek a committed relationship.

With the days getting shorter and the nights longer, the temperature dropping and the trees becoming bare, it’s the perfect time for cozy nights in with your loved one, building a relationship. It is the optimal time of year for past partners to creep up on you, too.

Be on the lookout for your single exes!

Will you on be on your ex’s booty call list?

One of the problems about Cuffing Season is that it might bring some of your exes out of the woodwork! If an ex-partner is single, they might try to come back to you to spend these cozy nights in with you – which might be nice in the short term but could be highly toxic if you’ve not managed to sort out the reasons you split in the first place!

Clinical psychologist Seth Meyers explains that “our energy levels are lower during the colder weather and we are moodier’” so we have less motivation to organise interesting dates.

“This, coupled with poor winter weather, means we have fewer places to go and things to do. This makes us seek out an easier option, such as a past partner.”

So are you guilty of becoming a cuffer?