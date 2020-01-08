LGBTQ critics annouce film and TV Dorian Award Nominations

The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, comprised of 260 mainly US journalists covering film and television, has named its nominees for 2019’s finest movies, performances and more across a host of mainstream and LGBTQ-focused categories.

“International” films lead the pack: South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite—the left-field hit satire comparing the lives of the rich and the poor—and the French lesbian romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire each counts 6 nominations, while director Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical opus Pain and Glory has 5 nods. Those films join Hustlers, Little Women and director Quentin Tarantino’s florid alternate-reality trip Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood on the group’s eclectic, diverse Film of the Year short list.

For Director of the Year, Bong competes with the likes of Sam Mendes, helmer of the stunning World War I epic 1917, and Women director Greta Gerwig, a previous Dorian winner in the category for Lady Bird.

Renée Zellweger (Judy), Lupita Nyong’o (Us) and Alfre Woodard (Clemency) add excitement to the award season race with their nominations for Film Performance of the Year—Actress nominations, while fresh faces Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Zhao Shuzen (The Farewell) perk up the respective Supporting category. As for the Actor categories, they’re peppered with notable surnames: Banderas, Driver and Sandler; Pitt, Pesci and Pacino.

Among the professional LGBTQ journalists group’s trademark categories, Booksmart and The Last Black Man in San Francisco are among the contenders for Unsung Film of the Year, while Cats and the cheeky, crazy-popular murder mystery Knives Out duke it out for Campy Flick of the Year

With the Society’s recent move to spin off its television categories with a separate ceremony starting this August, the Dorians’ TV categories came with a somewhat truncated eligibility window of January 1 through November 1.

HBO’s acerbic rich-family soap Succession, Netflix’s searing and female-centric mystery Unbelievable and last year’s multi-winner Pose, all up for TV Drama of the Year, with Hulu’s high-school friendship spoof PEN15 and Comedy Central’s tart The Other Two making nice-surprise showings in the comedy arena. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, star-creator of the also-nominated comedy Fleabag star-creator, is up for three Dorians, including TV Performance of the Year—Actress and Wilde Wit of the Year.

All Dorian Award Winners, including the recipient of the Society’s annual Timeless career-achievement award, will be revealed Wednesday, January 8.

As previously announced, Olivia Wilde, the first-time director of Booksmart, will be receiving a special honor at the group’s Dorian Awards Winners Toast, which will be held on Sunday, February 2, in Los Angeles, before football fever kicks in. The invitation-only event will include a raise of the glass to Wilde, named GALECA’s Wilde Artist of the Year. It bears noting that the acclaimed Booksmart’s stars, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, each hold a Dorian nomination for GALECA’s “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star award.

GALECA, a member of CGEM: Critics Groups for Equality in Media, aims to generate camaraderie and solidarity in an unsettling media environment, champion constructive film and television criticism and elevate the craft of entertainment journalism. Via panels, screenings and our annual Dorian Awards, GALECA also strives to remind at-risk youth, bullies and bigots that the world looks to the Q eye for leads on great, unique movies and TV. And how would the world fare without knowing what’s campy?

FULL LIST OF 11TH DORIAN AWARDS NOMINATIONS

(Note: Categories with six or more contenders involve a tie)

Film of the Year

Hustlers

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Director of the Year



Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Film Performance of the Year — Actress

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress



Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor



Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

Song Kang-ho, Parasite

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Booksmart

End of the Century

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rocketman

Foreign Language Film of the Year

The Atlantics

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Farewell

Screenplay of the Year



Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Documentary of the Year



American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

One Child Nation

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

Circus of Books

Gay Chorus Deep South

The Gospel of Eureka

5B

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street

Visually Striking Film of the Year



Midsommar

1917

The Lighthouse

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Unsung Film of the Year

Booksmart

Her Smell

Gloria Bell

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Waves

Campy Flick of the Year

Cats

Greta

Knives Out

Ma

Serenity

TV Drama of the Year

Chernobyl

Euphoria

Pose

Succession

Unbelievable

TV Comedy of the Year

Fleabag

The Other Two

PEN15

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

TV Performance of the Year — Actor

Bill Hader, Barry

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

TV Performance of the Year — Actress



Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

Euphoria

The Other Two

Pose

Schitt’s Creek

Tales of the City

Unsung TV Show of the Year

Gentleman Jack

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

The Other Two

PEN15

Years and Years

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Rachel Maddow Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Leaving Neverland

TV Musical Performance of the Year

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” The 91st Academy Awards

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” VMAs 2019

Megan Mullally, “The Man That Got Way,” Will & Grace

Annie Murphy, “A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek

Michelle Williams, “Who’s Got the Pain?,” Fosse/Verdon

Campy TV Show of the Year

American Horror Story 1984

Big Little Lies

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Politician

Riverdale

The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Roman Griffin Davis

Kaitlyn Dever

Beanie Feldstein

Florence Pugh

Hunter Schafer

Wilde Wit of the Year

(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Dan Levy

Billy Porter

Randy Rainbow

Taika Waititi

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Wilde Artist of the Decade (Special Accolade)

Lady Gaga

Greta Gerwig

Ryan Murphy

Billy Porter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

