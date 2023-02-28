Brian Paddick is left “devastated” by the untimely death of his husband, Petter Belsvik.

British politician Brian Paddick has shared the sad news that his husband, Petter Belsvik, has passed away “peacefully alone” at their home in Oslo, Norway. Brian, who is a former contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and a member of the Liberal Democrats, announced the news on social media, telling his 14,300 followers that Petter’s cause of death is not yet clear.

My beautiful, loving husband, Petter Belsvik, has died suddenly at our home in Oslo. He was found peacefully alone, with no cause of death immediately apparent. It will take some time to establish what happened. We were devoted to each other & I am devastated. — Brian Paddick 🇬🇧🇳🇴🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@brianpaddick) February 27, 2023

In his tribute, Brian described Petter as his “beautiful, loving husband,” and expressed his devastation at the sudden loss. He added that he and Petter were devoted to each other, and that it will take some time to understand what happened.

Brian’s followers and colleagues quickly offered condolences, with Charlene White from Loose Women and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! sending their love to him and his family. The news has been met with sadness from many who knew Brian and Petter, and they will undoubtedly be missed by those close to them.

The news of Petter Belsvik’s passing has prompted an outpouring of love and support for Brian Paddick from various public figures. Labour MP Jess Phillips, Sky News’ Kay Burley, and Claire Fox are just some of the many people who have expressed their condolences to Brian and his family.

Not much is known about Petter’s life, but he met Brian in a bar while they were both on holiday in Ibiza. The couple got married in Norway in 2009, just over a week after same-sex marriage was legalised in the country. Their wedding was one of the first high-profile same-sex weddings in Norway.

Reflecting on how they met, Brian once said that he was “minding his own business” when he met Petter, and they spent just 24 hours together before parting ways.

Despite this, they clearly formed a strong bond and were devoted to each other until Petter’s sudden passing.

In addition to their chance meeting in Ibiza, Brian once revealed that a “divine intervention” brought him and Petter together again. When Madonna was playing at Wembley Arena, Petter happened to be in town to see her live. Brian, who lived nearby, offered Petter a place to stay to save on hotel costs. Brian described this as a “gamble,” but it clearly paid off as they went on to build a life together and create many happy memories before Petter’s untimely death.

When Brian and Petter first met, they were leading very different lives. Brian was working long hours as the Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police at New Scotland Yard, while Petter was working as an engineer in Oslo. Despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship, they were clearly devoted to each other and managed to make it work.

While they went on to build a life together and get married, Brian and Petter often kept their relationship out of the media spotlight. They preferred to focus on their love for each other and enjoy their time together away from the glare of public attention.