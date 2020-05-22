The police force in Nottingham are taking a “zero tolerance” approach after condoms, rubbish and a make-shift shelter were apparently found in Mansfield’s Thieves Wood, to the north of Nottingham.

The police were alerted to anti-social behaviour at the location upon investigation police say they found condoms and rubbish.

Police say that they are taking a “zero-tolerance approach” according to Nottingham Post.

Police Sergeant Kate Long said, “This is an area visited by families and used by many people in the local and wider community.

“Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate people using this area for lewd activities.

No arrests… but measures will be introduced

Although no one was arrested or caught at the location, the police force says they are going to “introduce a series of measures” which they hope will prevent the area from becoming a busy cruising ground.

It did not reveal what the measures would be or the costs of such an operation.

Sergeant Long added, “We will be looking to introduce a series of measures in the area to prevent this activity and provide a safe, family-friendly area for all.”

