“Pleasuredrome will undergo maintenance and cosmetic improvements providing work for our core staff”

One of the UK’s busiest gay saunas has announced that it is to shut its doors from today, “until further notice” due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson, Chris Amos, for the sauna said,

“Following last night’s advice from the UK government recommending people avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other social venues and in the interest of the health and wellbeing of our much-valued guests as well as the wonderful staff we have decided to temporarily close our doors from 7 am today until further notice.”

The sauna will use the time to “undergo maintenance and cosmetic improvements” which will provide work for the core staff at the facility.

Pleasuredrome says it will continue to monitor the Government’s advice and “act accordingly to ensure public health and safety.”

