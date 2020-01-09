We Are Gay UK

Police want to talk with this man after an alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old boy

Police are looking to speak to this man after a 13-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at an ice rink in Manchester.

According to cops in Manchester, at around 6 pm on Tuesday 23 April 2019, a 13-year-old boy reported that he been sexually assaulted in the public toilets of Planet Ice (formerly called Altrincham Ice Rink) on Oakfield Road, Altrincham. 

The victim left the toilet cubicle to go wash his hands and was confronted by a man who sexually assaulted him by the washbasins. 

Police Constable Neil Murphy, of GMP’s Trafford division, said: “An assault of this nature is completely unacceptable and has left a young boy feeling violated in what should have been a safe environment. 

“I appreciate that this incident took place a while ago, but I would like to stress that we have been following every line of enquiry available to us and trawling through several CCTV opportunities. As a result, we have been able to release these images in the hope of talking to the man pictured. 

“If anyone has any information that could help us, please don’t hesitate to get in touch at the very earliest opportunity.” 

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 referring to incident number 2080 of 23/04/2019 or alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

