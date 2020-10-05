We totally support Jeremy Joseph and the action he has taken with the NTIA (Night Times Industries Association) to hold Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock to account.

One of London’s longest-running LGBT+ pubs, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern (RVT) has backed G-A-Y’s Jeremy Joseph in his quest to legally challenge the controversial restrictions placed on the hospitality sector across the UK, which the government has said is a “necessary measure” to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

In a message of solidarity, the RVT’s CEO James Lindsay echoed Jeremy Joseph’s comments that the 10 PM curfew “made no sense” adding, “not only us it another massive blow to us as a business, but it also puts our customers at more risk” as the 10 PM kick out means that hundreds of pub and restaurant-goers are forced out into the street at the same time.

No science to back up the curfew

Photo by ELEVATE on Pexels.com

They added, “We totally support Jeremy Joseph and the action he has taken with the NTIA (Night Times Industries Association) to hold Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock account for this dangerous and shortsighted action that seems designed to blame the night time industry for increased numbers of Covid-19 cases when there is no science to back it up.”

Adding her voice, London’s night czar Amy Lamé wrote on social media, “Another weekend of London’s struggling hospitality businesses closing early due to the Govt’s arbitrary curfew. When will @10DowningStreet realise they are part of the SOLUTION, not the problem? @SadiqKhan and I are calling for an urgent review + financial support

