The Naked Rugby Player calendar is apparently going ahead again for 2023

Those burly rugger boys will be back again for another calendar – and we’re so here for that!
According to a tweet from The Naked Rugby Players, photoshoots are being arranged as we speak and they’re teaming up with cancer charity Balls To Cancer once again.
Very excited… we’re getting all our shoots booked in for the 2023 calendar! Who’s ready for more!!!
Organisers have remained tight lighted about which teams will be featured, but we’ve been told to expect more from a Scottish Team and more from the reigning champions, the Northampton Outlaws, who have apparently appeared in every calendar since The Naked Rugby Players’ calendar launched back in 2018.