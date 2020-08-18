Searches for gay saunas have skyrocketed on THEGAYUK, as gay, bi and curious men search to find out if bathhouses have reopened as lockdown in many business sectors eases.

Here we find out which saunas in London have reopened and what services they are currently providing.

Pleasuredrome

Pleasuredrome is not yet opened but is planning to open in August. Once it has reopened the management have laid out some new safety policies. In a statement they said,

“Pleasuredrome Spa remains committed to protecting all our friends and so we have also introduced state of the art measures such as airport-style temperature checks on entry, smart-sensor showers, ozone room disinfection, upgraded ventilation systems as well as an unceasing sanitisation and disinfection regime within the venue.”

Chariots

Is currently closed and they have not updated their Facebook page since March.

Sailors Sauna

On the 25th June Sailors Sauna in London announced that it was still closed, but will be providing updates on when it may be reopening.

Sweatbox Soho

According to Sweatbox’s website and Facebook it remains closed. In a statement on their Facebook page, the management said,

We appreciate the good news that gyms and spas able to implement strict social distancing measures are likely to be able to re-open to the public towards the end of July.

Sadly, however, Sweatbox is not able to implement an effective distancing policy and so we will not be re-opening until such measures are no longer deemed necessary.

We will of course be reviewing this matter regularly and will be ready and fully equipped to bounce back just as soon as it is safe for us to do so.

Locker Room Sauna

Locker Room hasn’t updated its Facebook page since Lockdown began in late March.

E15 Club

Again, the E15 Club, like other saunas in London remains closed.

THEGAYUK has reached out to each of the businesses for the latest details and will update this page, when new information comes to light.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

