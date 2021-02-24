When is National Coming Out Day in 2021?

National Coming Out Day falls in the US's LGBT History month of October.

National Coming Out Day is an important part of the LGBT+ calendar and it takes place in the middle of October.

National Coming Out Day was first celebrated in 1988 and aims to bring awareness the how LGBT+ people often have to navigate the tricky process of coming out to the people around them. Of course, many LGBT+ people face multiple coming outs over their lifetimes. Coming out is a process by which an LGBT+ people tells co-workers, schoolmates, family or friends that they are non-heterosexual.

It was first celebrated or marked in the USA 1988 by Robert Eichberg and Jean O’Leary and the official logo was created by artist, Keith Haring. Since its inauguration the day has become widely celebrated outside of the US.

October 11 was chosen because it is the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

Advertisements

In 2021 National Coming Out Day takes place on the 11th October 2020, which is a Monday.

What does the Rainbow flag represent?

nancydowd / Pixabay

The rainbow flag was first designed and unveiled in 1978 by San Francisco artist, Gilbert Baker, who sadly passed away in 2017.

Speaking about the rainbow as a symbol for LGBT+ folx Gilbert Baker said,

Advertisements

Advertisements

“There was no other international symbol for [the LGBT+ community] than the pink triangle which the Nazis used to identify homosexuals in concentration camps,

“Even though the pink triangle was and still is a very powerful symbol, it was very much forced upon us”.

Can you buy rainbow jewellery or gifts?

Yes, there are many stores which have gifts which have the rainbow colours assigned to them. Check out the amazing asexual gift and jewellery range from our partner site, The Pride Shop.

To find out other days in the LGBT+ calendar click here.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.