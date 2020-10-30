The Royal Vauxhall Tavern has created an “in house” safety video which will play before all its shows, very much like an inflight safety video, instructing patrons on how to keep safe during these COVID times.

The video stars Myra Dubois and she gently reminds customers that they must sign in or use the track and trace app, check all coats and bags to make sure that the floors are kept clutter-free and ordering drinks from the official RVT app.

She also asks customers not to cheer or sing along to the show and to “follow the rules”.

Lastly there’s a reminder that last orders are at 9.30 PM and that the bar must close at 10 PM.

Here is our new safety video which will be played in-house before shows.



Many thanks to global megastar and RVT resident @myradubois 💋



🎥 @JoelRyderMedia pic.twitter.com/mj46MDshI1 — Vauxhall Tavern (@thervt) October 30, 2020

