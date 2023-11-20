Christmas gifts for the girls

Discover the magic of the season with our Lesbian Christmas Gift Ideas guide! Unwrap the joy and find thoughtful presents that celebrate love and unity. From stylish accessories to cosy essentials, explore the perfect gifts to make this Christmas merry and bright for the lesbians in your life. 🌈🎁✨

Here’s our top Lesbian Christmas Gift Ideas

Merry Catmas Mug and Chocolate

Lesbians and their cats… A troupe or the truth? Well, if your lesbian pal loves cats then they’re gonna love this Merry Catmas mug featuring the Lesbian Community flag colours and a Lindt Chocolate Gold Reindeer. We think it’s one of those great Lesbian Christmas Gift Ideas that will delight your pussy loving friends.

Get it here

Coffee Table Books

Kick off your gift-giving extravaganza with a coffee table book that’s a total game-changer. Our curated selection includes must-haves like “The Queer Bible,” “Queer X Design,” and “The Queen’s English.” These titles bring a uniquely queer perspective, perfect for your discerning non-binary, trans, or genderqueer loved ones. Explore THE PRIDE SHOP’s full LGBTQ+ book collection for more fabulous finds. 🌈📚

Get it here

Handmade Bracelet with Swarovski® element

These bracelets are handmade in the UK by expert jewellery makers and feature world-famous Swarovski crystals for a wonderfully unique gift. It’s one of our favourite Lesbian Christmas Gift Ideas for 2023.

Get it here

Frida Kahlo Jigsaw Puzzle

Piece together artists, artworks and surroundings to bring Frida Kahlo’s world to life in this colourful 1000-piece puzzle. The completed puzzle measures 68 x 48.5cm, and the puzzle image is reprinted on the inside lid with over 20 footnotes, which reveal all the interesting things to discover in the puzzle and the meaning behind them.

Get it here

Forever Flower In A Tin

These cross-grain roses are presented as a forever gift in a tin box with a clear lid. The rose is handmade in the UK and uses Lesbian LGBTQ+ colours. It’s a beautiful gift that will last forever.

Get It Here

Lesbian Flag Mug

Sip your pride with our Lesbian Community Flag Mug! This ceramic masterpiece features the vibrant lesbian flag and boldly declares #Proud in crisp white. Start your day with a cup of confidence and showcase your pride in style. It’s not just a mug; it’s a statement. 🌈☕✨ #ProudLesbian

Get it here

Lesbian Colouring Book

Unleash your creativity with our Lesbian Colouring Book! Dive into a world of inclusive and empowering illustrations, celebrating love and diversity. This delightful colouring book is filled with enchanting designs that capture the spirit of the lesbian community. Relax, colour, and let your imagination flourish with every stroke. 🌈🎨✨

Get it here

Colouring Pencils

The perfect colouring book companion. The set of 24 artist-quality pencils comes in a sturdy box that converts into a two-tiered pencil stand for easy access and organization; the 10 Bright Ideas pencils each carry a quirky and encouraging phrase printed on the barrel.

Get it here

The Lesbian Elf Christmas Jumper

Get it here

Lesbian Gift Box

Select a gift for your lesbian pals from PrideBox.co.uk – a letterbox gifting service for the LGBTQ+ community – starting from £9.99.

Get it here

Rainbow Candle

This candle is designed by Anna Cella and is made from 100% organic soy wax and features vibrant colours that make up the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag.

Get it here

Trust the Triangle

Fashion faux pas, dating dilemmas, career crises – whatever life throws you, you can count on these cards to tell it like it is, the way a best friend should. Each card has a question on one side. Pick the one that suits your situation – or that piques your curiosity – and then read the words in each corner of the card.

Get it here

Lesbian Flag Earrings

Get it here

Lesbian Nag Champa Incense Set

This multipack of Incense sticks is perfect for adding some fragrance to your room for relaxation, meditation or just to chill out on a lazy Sunday. This pack contains Celestial Bliss (Dark Red) Pyramids (Red) Positive Vibes (White) Rose (Pink) Reiki (Purple) – the colours of the official lesbian community flag.

This popular Satya Nag Champa brand is made in India.

Get it here

Miriam Margoyles

She’s one of the UK’s most famous lesbians and well, one of the UK’s national treasures. This fearless woman shares her life story in only a way that Miriam can!

Get it here

