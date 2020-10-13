Every day throughout October, the team at Warwickshire Pride are announcing their LGBT+ Icons for Black History Month. Today it's Indya Moore
October 12th Indya Moore
Indya Moore is today’s black LGBT+ icon. They (Indya uses they, their and them pronouns) are trans-non-binary and best known for playing Angel Evangelista in Pose. Time Magazine named Indya as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.
