Bristol Pride Festival 2022 announced

LGBT+ charity announces programme of events taking place over 2 weeks in June & July and a return to The Downs

Today, 3rd February the organisers of the award winning Bristol Pride Festival have confirmed that the annual event will return again this year in its original format after 2021 saw the event, like many others, have to adapt to restrictions in place at the time.

The popular festival’s return will span two weeks from Saturday 25th June – Sunday 10th July.

During the two weeks, the festival’s exciting programme of events will take place in venues across Bristol bringing the city alive with Pride as the charity also helps to support one of the hardest hit sectors, especially venues that are serving the LGBT+ community.

Pride Day will take place on Saturday 9th July and after a two year absence, will return to The Downs. The event will feature multiple stages and will attract some of the biggest names in live music and entertainment, plus showcasing new and emerging talent including performances from local artists and community groups.The line-up will be released over the coming months. Pride Day will also see a welcome return of the Pride Big Top, Youth Area, Family Zone and Community Area.

The LGBT+ community and its allies have spent so much time apart, organisers are thrilled to be able to put on events that will showcase the community and allow people to come together, to be proud, to protest and celebrate.

Eve Russell, Festival Director, Bristol Pride said:

“We are so excited to be working on delivering this year’s festival in person again and to be able to bring everyone back together to celebrate. The Pride Parade March will also make a physical return this year, louder and prouder than ever as we mark the 50th anniversary of the first pride march in the UK. The march is an integral part of what pride is and after two years of quiet streets, we’re excited to be filling the city with colour. It is a chance to be visible and, importantly, it serves as a reminder that the LGBT+ community continues to fight for equality.”

Other events to look out for across the two weeks of the festival include the return of Pride Night official after-parties plus the ever popular Dog Show, Comedy Night, a spectacular Circus Night, Theatre Night and Queer Vision Film Festival. Further details of the planned programme will be announced over the coming months.

Organisers are encouraging attendees to purchase a Supporter Wristband. Priced from £7, they enable future events like Pride Day to remain accessible to those, who for socio-economic reasons, may not be able to afford to attend an exclusively ticketed event. Wristbands are on sale now and include various offers including free bus travel on Pride Day, within the Bristol Zone, with First Bus and discounts at onsite bars.

Advance purchase of wristbands will speed up entry to the festival site, and the provision of contact details will allow organisers to advise of any changes to the entry policy due to covid restrictions.

Daryn Carter MBE, Director of Programming and Partnerships, said:

“The whole team are so excited to be working on our 2022 festival which will see our biggest ever line up as we return to The Downs for Pride Day. As well as the incredible events we are known for delivering across the two weeks of Pride, we have also been working behind the scenes over the last few months to commission exciting new works to showcase during the Festival.

I know that after being disconnected for so long it’s going to be very special to have everyone back together and share the love and support of our incredible community through our events and as we all take to the streets for the Parade March.”

For more information about Bristol Pride, how you can support the Festival, and all the latest news and events visit bristolpride.co.uk and sign up to the mailing list.

