It’s heatwave central and let’s face it we’re not coping very well.

They’ll talk about it always, the summer of 2018 – well that is until the next freak weatherwave happens… Anyone looking forward to this winter’s Snowmageddon?

Are you having trouble sleeping during the heatwave? Well, Max Wiseberg of HayMax has come up with these five tips to help you drift off to a restful sleep regardless of the heat outside and the pollen count.

Max comments, “Staying cool is the key to a good night’s sleep and if you’re a hay fever sufferer like me, avoiding the pollen too.

And freeze

Try putting your pillowcase in the fridge so that it’s cool! Some people swear by chilling all of their sheets, but that sounds extreme…

Get wet

Shower before bed. A cool shower will help to cool you down from a day in the sun. And it will help to remove pollen from your hair and body.

Jug it

Keep a jug of cool water next to the bed.

Breezy does it

Opening a window at the front and back of the house can provide a cooling breeze. Be sure not to do this until late evening though, because early evening brings high pollen counts as the atmosphere begins to cool and pollen settles back down to the ground.

The nose have it…

Apply an organic, drug-free allergen barrier balm, such as HayMax, to the nostrils and around the bones of the eyes before you go to bed, to block pollen before it enters the body. HayMax has been proven to trap over one-third of pollen grains before they enter the body.”

